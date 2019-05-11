FRIENDS Summer Concert Kick-off Event at Beale's Brewery

× Expand April Corbett Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway Summer Concert Kick-off Events

Everyone is Welcome for FRIENDS, Food, and Fun! Free music concert with 2 bands providing music from 1-5 pm. Come out and help us kick-off the Summer Season on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Thank you to Beale's Brewery for hosting us at their beautiful location in Bedford, VA. And to Bedford Tourism, Outdoor Trails, and Blue Ridge Overland Gear for helping to sponsor this event.