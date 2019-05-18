FRIENDS Summer Concert Kick-off Event at Parkway Brewery
Parkway Brewing Company 739 Kessler Mill Rd 739 Kessler Mill Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway Summer Concert Kick-off Events
Everyone is Welcome for FRIENDS, Food, and Fun! Free music concert with 3 bands providing music from 1-7 pm. Come out and help us kick-off the Summer Season on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Thank you to Parkway Brewery for hosting us at their beautiful location in Salem, VA. And thank you to Outdoor Trails and the Roanoke Chapter of Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway for helping to sponsor this event.
