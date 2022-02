October 22, Saturday, Fries Chili Cook-Off. Mark calendars for this first-time event. Takes place at the new Fries Depot on Main Street, admission $5 per adult, free for children 12 and under. A taste-testing competition for chili cooks, with prizes awarded in Peoples Choice and judged categories. Tasting hours are 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with prizes awarded at 4 p.m. For more information contact Artie Romero, artromero531@gmail.com or 276-237-3755.