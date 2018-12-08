× Expand Front Country Front Country

Front Country forged a sound that lies somewhere between indie folk and Americana—a genre some might call “Roots Pop”: the past is discernible with a wink and a nod, and the future is here. They’re working to translate the incredibly intricate arrangements and structures of the best pop songs into an organic, on-the-fly acoustic string band.

Column Stage is more than pleased to have Front Country join the opening wave of artists making history in the new venue, downtown Roanoke. They're coming all the way over from San Francisco and deserve a warm welcome from southwest Virginia!

The doors of Column Stage open at 5 p.m. for everyone. Those with a show ticket receive a bracelet. You need "the bracelet" to stay for the show. Discounts available ahead of day-of-show. See https://columnstage.com/calendar

All seating at this live music event is General Admission (GA) tickets, meaning first come-first serve. Please call early if you wish to reserve a table (limited in number). 540-685-2798. Show Menu is available on concert nights, including French cheeses and the famous Salty Waffle with Goat Cheese Cream. (Remember, the Brasserie is open every day except Mondays.)