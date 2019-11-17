Frosty (Matinee Performance)

This wonderful story has been made into an exciting musical! A young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat. When he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life! But can Frosty the Snowman help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Join Billy and Frosty as they embark on a New York City adventure filled with thrills and chills, and as they discover that the real magic of Christmas is Love.

Book and Lyrics by Catherine Bush, and Music by Dax Dupuy. Presented by the Barter Players Encore Company.