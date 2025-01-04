Frozen Toe 10K

1/4/25 at New Hope Christian Church – 9:00am Start

Snow Date – 1/11/25 – In the event of inclement weather that cancels our National Park Service permit, we’ll have the race the following Saturday at Moneta Park

Registration Fees

$35.00 until November 18th (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 November 18th to December 1st (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 December 2nd to January 2nd at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 January 2nd at 6:01pm to January 4th at 8:30am if space is still available (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$25 for the 10k

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the custom race beanie, socks, or running gloves until 12/11/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Frozen Toe Info – Clockwise year

The Chestnut Ridge Loop is a great loop trail that is easily accessed from downtown. People use this trail throughout the year and join it with other trails in the area to train for many of the races throughout the valley. Come out and enjoy this event and kick off the New Year with a healthy activity. Walkers are welcome.

The Chestnut Ridge Loop Trail is a 5.6 mile challenging single track trail that loops around the Roanoke Mountain Campground. This is a great trail with a little bit of everything. It is a fast and flowy trail that holds up well to the winter weather and is perfect for a January trail event.

We are very fortunate to be able to use the New Hope Christian Church as our Event Headquarters. They have offered us a nice facility close to the loop trail with plenty of parking.

Packet Pickup and Event Day Info

Thursday 1/2/25 at Gilbert Chiropractic in Salem – 375-3990; from 10-1 & 3-6 ( Note – Address – 26 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153 – just 3 blocks from the other location.)

– Address – 26 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153 – just 3 blocks from the other location.) Friday 1/3/25 at Fleet Feet Sports in Roanoke – 4347 Franklin Road – 777-1166; from 10am-6pm

777-1166; from 10am-6pm Saturday 1/4/25 at New Hope Christian Church starting at 7:15

If the event fills up, there will be no race day registration available

There will be a course briefing at 8:40

Course Description:

The event will start at the New Hope Christian Church. From the back of the parking lot you will run down to Welcome Valley Road, taking a right to the turnaround point before heading to the Chestnut Loop Trail. Clockwise or Counter Clockwise nobody knows (but probably clockwise)! Once back to Welcome Valley Road you will take a right and run back to the church/finish.