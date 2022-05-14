FSRV Bike, Car and Truck Show

Saturday, May 14th from 10 AM – 4PM in the parking lot!

There will be music, vendors (including food and beverage), OVER 100 awards for entrants (participants may choose to be judged or not), activities for kids, a raffle with some fantastic prizes from local businesses, and awesome event t-shirts for sale!

***(Please note that this is a family-friendly, non-alcoholic event).***

If you have a motorcycle, car, or truck, that you want to display, join us for a fun day outdoors! (Please note that all current safety precautions will be observed: masks, social distancing, hand-washing stations, etc.).

REGISTRATION INFORMATION IS COMING SOON! The cost is just $25 per vehicle and spectators are FREE!

Do not even worry about leaving to eat lunch or to grab a snack! Salem Catering will be on hand to sell delicious hot dogs, chicken tenders with fries, nachos, cotton candy, candy and sodas!

If you have questions, please contact FSRV Chief Development Officer, Jill Sluss: jsluss@fsrv.org or (540) 795-4671.

***A rain date for the FSRV Bike, Car & Truck Show has been scheduled for Saturday, May 21st. ***