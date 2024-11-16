Full Moon Hike

From myths of cheese and faces to high tension space races, the Moon has captured human imagination, ocean tides, and even animal strides for millennia. Join us at Explore Park for a moonlight hike while observing which animals take advantage of the sky’s natural nightlight to search for food and mates in the winter. Please dress to be outside and bring a flashlight (a limited number of flashlights will be available). Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Program meets at Journey's End.