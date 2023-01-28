Fun Furniture Painting Classes at Black Dog Salvage

× Expand Black Dog Salvage Learn the art of transformation at Black Dog Salvage

Winter Classes: $75 per person, plus 10% product discount*

CLASSES ARE LIMITED - SIGN UP EARLY

Choose Date:

Thursdays – 1/26, 2/9, 2/23

Saturdays – 1/28, 2/11, 2/25

9:30AM – 12:30PM

Class Information:

Don’t Throw it Out – Make it Beautiful! Learn to paint furniture like a pro, live classes are back at Black Dog Salvage.

This hands-on class will teach you everything you need to know:

" Properties of the paint and top coats

" How to properly prep a piece for the paint

" Application of paint & top coat

" Color theory

" How to mix the 16 colors to create new hues

" How to create tints and shades of each of the colors

You will create sample boards of faux finishing techniques such as, but not limited to:

" One color dry distress

" Two-color dry distress

" Two-color wet distress

" Dry brushing, crackle, and glazing

You will feel like a pro after completing sample boards using the sixteen premixed colors or a color you create!

All materials are provided. Students will be able to purchase Black Dog Furniture Paint, Top Coats, and brushes at a one-time 10 % discount the day of class.

Class time: 9:30am-12:30pm.

If you are unable to attend your scheduled class, please contact us at least 24 hours prior to the class date (540-343-6200). We do not offer refunds for missed classes, but we will gladly reschedule you for another class. We limit class sizes to no more than six people in order to provide each student with one-on-one attention from our instructors.

Bring a friend! Please note: the minimum enrollment for each class is 2 students. If enrollment does not meet the minimum, the class will be cancelled and an alternative class, credit, or refund will be arranged.

902 13th Street SW Roanoke, VA 24016

540-343-6200