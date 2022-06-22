Tony® Award-winning musical adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic novel.

Drama, Musical | June 22 – July 3

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to explore the intersection of her father’s life and her own unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home. This retrospective look at familial relationships moves between past and present to explore the author’s relationship with her father, her own sexuality, and the looming unanswerable questions that remain. Part of MMT’s Fringe Series, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.