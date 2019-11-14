Future of the Electoral College

Star City Thinkers discussion:

The US uses an Electoral College system, versus popular vote, to elect the President.

Why does the US have an electoral college? Is this good, bad, or just OK? What are the pros and cons of the Electoral College system?

Recently, the system has been questioned. Many are arguing for popular elections of the President versus election via the Electoral College.

If you are “for” abolishing the system, you will need to engage in this discussion; as you might change your mind.

If you are “against” abolishing the system, you will need to engage in this discussion; as you might change your mind.

Democratic Responsibility – this is what Star City Thinkers is about.

Join in the discussion.

Charles W(West) Francus

Group Organizer

Star City Thinkers

Creating democracy within a democracy.