A Future for Every Child: Addressing the Foster Care Crisis

Join the Roanoke Higher Education Center for a free lecture addressing the foster care crisis.

Lecture Topic: A discussion about the current state of foster care, identifying barriers to stable placements, and exploring collaborative approaches to support foster families and youth aging out of the system.

Guest Facilitator: Renee Brown, LPC, CSAC, President and CEO of DePaul Community Resources.

Location: Roanoke Higher Education Center, Room 409, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24016.

