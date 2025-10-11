G.I.R.L (Girls in Real Life) Construction Experience
Branch Headquarters 3635 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
BRANCH IS EXCITED TO INVITE YOU TO THE 4TH ANNUAL GIRL EVENT!
This FREE event gives girls ages 5-18 the opportunity to learn and experience real-life construction, engineering, and STEM concepts in a fun, safe, and judgment-free zone!
Rain or shine! Registration begins in August!
