G. Thomas Allen made history as the first male to win the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2021. Since then, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his powerful vocals. His latest album, "Love Affair: Serenades of the Heart," showcases his talent and versatility. Allen's musical journey began in the church, and he has since earned degrees in Vocal Studies and Music Theatre Vocal Pedagogy. Inspired by Bobby McFerrin and Derek Lee Reagan, Allen has collaborated with renowned artists and teaches at Columbia College in Chicago.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $35

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.