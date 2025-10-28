× Expand Courtesy Berglund Center

Terrapin Station Entertainment and TEG Life Like Touring, in association with Universal Destinations and Experiences, present Gabby's Dollhouse Live! Presented by Walmart, a brand-new stage show inspired by the magical world of the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation.

In this a-MEOW-zing musical show, Gabby unboxes a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.

Gabby, Pandy Paws and friends travel to the Cat-O-Sphere, Mermaid-Lantis and some favorite Dollhouse locations in search of the colors that will make rebuilding the rainbow, possible. Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! Presented by Walmart brings to life an exciting original story featuring incredible puppets, dynamic staging, a talented live show cast of singer-actor-puppeteers and songs from the beloved series, including “Hey Gabby,” “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me” and “Sprinkle Party.”

TICKET PRICES: $96.62, $80.65, $69.31, $51.29, $39.95 | VIP - $196.62 & $180.65

