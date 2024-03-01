Gaffer Project Album Release with Pocket Vinyl, Lost in Space Camp and Oyarsa

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Gaffer Project is having their album release party at The Spot on Kirk. As kismet would have it, this DIY centric show will also be celebrating The Spot on Kirk's 8 Year Anniversary!

‍Gaffer Project - Doomy Rock n' Roll

‍Pocket Vinyl (CT) - Piano / Painting Duo

‍Lost In Space Camp - Math Rock Shoegaze

‍Oyarsa (CO) - Loud Post Rock

Friday, March 1st, 2024

Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show