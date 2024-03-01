Gaffer Project Album Release with Pocket Vinyl, Lost in Space Camp and Oyarsa
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
The Spot on Kirk
Gaffer Project is having their album release party at The Spot on Kirk. As kismet would have it, this DIY centric show will also be celebrating The Spot on Kirk's 8 Year Anniversary!
Gaffer Project - Doomy Rock n' Roll
Pocket Vinyl (CT) - Piano / Painting Duo
Lost In Space Camp - Math Rock Shoegaze
Oyarsa (CO) - Loud Post Rock
Friday, March 1st, 2024
Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM
$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show
Info
Concerts & Live Music