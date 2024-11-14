Gager Concert Series: Bellezza Chamber Ensemble

× Expand Courtesy of the Bellezza Chamber Ensemble GCS Bellezza Chamber Ensemble Nov 14 24 Sweet Briar College's Gager Concert Series will host Bellezza Chamber Ensemble on Nov. 14.

Join Sweet Briar College for a concert of instrumental and vocal works by 19th-20th century composers performed by Bellezza Chamber Ensemble. Performers include Brian Mesko, guitarist; Dr. Samuel Wellman, piano; Alycia Hugo, flute; and Dr. John W. Hugo, tenor. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place in the College's Mills Chapel.