Gager Concert Series: Bellezza Chamber Ensemble

Join Sweet Briar College for a concert of instrumental and vocal works by 19th-20th century composers performed by Bellezza Chamber Ensemble. Performers include Brian Mesko, guitarist; Dr. Samuel Wellman, piano; Alycia Hugo, flute; and Dr. John W. Hugo, tenor. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place in the College's Mills Chapel.

Sweet Briar College 134 Chapel Rd , Sweet Briar Station, Virginia 24595
