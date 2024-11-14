Gager Concert Series: Bellezza Chamber Ensemble
Sweet Briar College 134 Chapel Rd , Sweet Briar Station, Virginia 24595
Sweet Briar College's Gager Concert Series will host Bellezza Chamber Ensemble on Nov. 14.
Join Sweet Briar College for a concert of instrumental and vocal works by 19th-20th century composers performed by Bellezza Chamber Ensemble. Performers include Brian Mesko, guitarist; Dr. Samuel Wellman, piano; Alycia Hugo, flute; and Dr. John W. Hugo, tenor. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place in the College's Mills Chapel.
