"Gangstagrass fuses string instruments with hip-hop artists, resulting in arguably the best argument yet for a rap and country music marriage.” - Rolling Stone Magazine

Best known as the Emmy-nominated makers of “Long Hard Times to Come,”the theme song to the hit FX drama, Justified, Gangstagrass released American Music in 2015, the 4th installment of bluegrass/hip-hop released through the Rench Audio Label. Performed real hip-hop MCs, real bluegrass instrumentalists and produced by lead singer/ guitarist Rench — who Rolling Stone Magazine named "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: April 2017" — American Music contains 14 cuts of both original and traditional music with a twist. After 3 independent releases, American Music is the first Gangstagrass LP that has charted on Billboard, a feat done without any label assistance (#5 Billboard bluegrass charts for 3 weeks.)

With a new live album in the works for a 2019 release, Gangstagrass will continue in its uncompromising effort to make music that is both authentic and unpretentious — and family friendly, when requested.

As the late Elmore Leonard put it “Rench and his friends have done nothing short of creating a new form of music.”