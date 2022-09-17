Gary Allan - The Ruthless Tour

GARY ALLAN ANNOUNCES TOUR TO SUPPORT HIS NEW ALBUM “RUTHLESS”

SALEM CIVIC CENTER – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2022

TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 10TH AT 10:00 AM

With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers, and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics, and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene over the last 26 years, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way.

Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan is set to perform at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, September 17th. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00 AM and are available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com.

RUTHLESS, Allan’s first new album in eight years, was released in June of 2021. His last album, SET YOU FREE, topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row) and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).”

He’s described as “dark and dreamy” in Entertainment Weekly, “soulful and rough around the edges” in Playboy and deemed a “maverick” by Rolling Stone. He sells out venues as a headliner from NY to LA, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Saturday, September 17, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00 am

TICKETS: $97.50, $67.50, $57.50, $47.50 & $37.50

Presale on Thursday, June 9th 10:00 am – 10:00 pm at Ticketmaster.com with the password: BSE22

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.