The Gary Douglas Band Performing Live

Hailed by Relix as “a rock ‘n’ roll troubadour, an intrepid journeyman whose sweat-drenched sound reminds one of the usual heartland heroes,” Gary Douglas has long been waging battle with the forces of greed and injustice, both as rebel rocker and as a hard-working attorney who spends each and every day fighting for workers rights and the victims of corporate greed. He won a long hard fought legal battle against chemical giant DuPont, putting an end to their poisoning of the Ohio River and giving redemption to the people who lived in the area and drank the contaminated water with many of them getting cancer and dying. The Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter – who was inducted into the Trail Lawyer Hall of Fame earlier this year, joining such legal giants as Thurgood Marshall, Morris Dees, and William Kuntsler – has somehow found equal time to lead his Gary Douglas Band for more than four years, lighting it up night after night with blazing guitars, anthemic hooks, and a potent lyricism that rings out with its craft, confidence, and striking conviction.