Gavin Adcock "Need to Tour"

Gavin Adcock with Braxton Keith & Lanie Gardner

Rising star Gavin Adcock continues to ignite Country music with his new song “Need To.” The new song, with its clever, but honest, lyrics and hypnotic cadence, showcases Adcock’s signature vocal prowess and captivating delivery, solidifying his position as a formidable force in contemporary country music.

The mark that Adcock has made across the music business landscape with his own style of Country music, high-energy raucous live show, and won’t-back-down demeanor has become nothing short of astonishing. Over the course of 12 months, Adcock’s album, Actin’ Up Again, was crowned the largest major-label country debut from a solo male artist released in 2024, and with more than 15 million on-demand U.S. streams week of release, Actin’ Up Again was also 2024’s top streaming major-label debut across the whole genre.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. | Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $38.50 | $43.50 | $53.50 | $63.50 | $79.50 | VIP Packages available online only

Click here for tickets.