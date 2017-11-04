Family-friendly Comic Book Convention with a Purpose

Experience live music, a costume contest, speakers, vendors, video games and more, all while benefiting a good cause! Mark your calendars now for Geek Mob – Saturday, November 4, 1 to Midnight p.m. at Salem Civic Center!

Guests of Honor will include Local Freelance Artist Jenn DePaola, Author Andrew Hiller and musical groups Polychrome and Butterfly Vendetta. Other special guests will include Flabbergast the Wizard, Nelson “Bonedaddy” Oliver, 501st Garrison Tyranus, Host - Matthew “Correllbow” Correll (State of the Nerd) and DJ/Co-Host Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock.

At-door admission to Geek Mob is $15 for adults 18+ and $10 for minors 6-17. Children 5 and under are free. $1 from each ticket will go to Blue Ridge Autism & Achievement Center (BRAAC). Proceeds also help support operating costs for Geek Mob Roanoke, LLC.

Now in its seventh year, Geek Mob has grown from a small group of about 50 attendees to well over 300 people. Since its inception, Geek Mob has been able to donate over $1,000.00 to BRAAC.

The organization also collects comic books in celebration of International Read Comics in Public Day. To date, they have been able to donate comic books to area organizations, including Hidden Valley Middle School, BRAAC, The Rescue Mission and Catawba Hospital. Comic books can be dropped off at B & D Comics.