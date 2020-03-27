× Expand TMA Explore the world of gelli printing!

Join us for this fun and experimental workshop where we focus on a particular style of monoprinting, gelli printing. Learn how to use stencils, stamps, layer images, and incorporate mixed media into your pieces. Each participant will leave with one or more finished, frameable prints that are beautiful and one-of-a-kind. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Alison Lee. Cost: $12, $10 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.