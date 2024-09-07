General Andrew Lewis: Colonial Hero

× Expand Frances Ferguson, Salem Museum A bronze bust of General Andrew Lewis at the Salem Museum.

Step back in time with the Salem Museum to the Colonial era on Saturday, September 7, from 10am to 4pm. Enjoy a full day of living history! Historians in Colonial-era attire will bring the past to life for kids and families alike! Salem’s very own Revolutionary War hero General Andrew Lewis will present two talks on his extraordinary life and times at 11am and 2pm. All events are free to the public.

Colonial living historians from the Fincastle Company will demonstrate the professions, trades, and crafts essential to the era while telling stories about the brave men and women who built a life on Virginia’s frontier with determination and heroic deeds.

The Fincastle Company is a group of dedicated historians who portray both military and civilian roles during the time of the American War of Independence. They conduct extensive research into the clothing and equipment of the era in order to be as accurate to the period as possible. The group performs living history displays at various historical sites across the mid-Atlantic region. They specifically portray the Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia, an authentic unit from Southwestern Virginia that served in the American Revolution.

At 11am and again at 2pm, Garrett Channell, the Museum’s new executive director, will portray Andrew Lewis. In his talk “Pioneer and Patriot: The Life of Andrew Lewis,” Channell will share Lewis’ heroic story, how he twice won Virginia’s freedom, and which Founding Father he was surprisingly close to.

The Salem Museum also includes exhibits on two of the area’s Colonial heroes, Colonel William Fleming and General Andrew Lewis. The French and Indian War battle sword of Fleming, a noted physician and statesman, is featured. Lewis is remembered for leading his troops to victory in the French and Indian War and Dunmore’s War. He also drove Lord Dunmore - the last British Governor - out of Virginia just days after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

On July 4, 2026, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In preparation for the anniversary, the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) is encouraging localities across Virginia to commemorate the Revolution with events and activities that showcase local history. The Salem Museum’s General Andrew Lewis: Colonial Hero event is one such VA250 event, focusing on life in Virginia’s western frontier during the Colonial era.

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the history of Salem, Virginia, founded in 1802. The Salem Museum is located in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Museum admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Museum has free parking. The entrance is at the Oakey Field Complex sign. 540-389-6760. salemmuseum.org