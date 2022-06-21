General Auto Service Technican Course

× Expand iStock 488212234 Become a General Auto Service Technician Today

Are you interested in a career in automotive services or are you just a do-it-yourselfer? Our 7-week evening course offered at Virginia Western Community College through the School of Career and Corporate Training is a great place to start!

Learn the skills you’ll need to get your first job as a General Auto Service Technician or to polish your at-home mechanic capabilities, including:

• Multi-point inspections

• Oil and filter changes

• Fluid exchanges

• Tire mounting, dismounting

• balancing, and repair

• Battery testing and replacement

• Identification and use of hand tools

• Use of power equipment

• Shop practices

• Shop safety

The class will include some self-study, classroom time, and plenty of action in an actual automotive shop to practice under the supervisor and guidance of a qualified automotive instructor! You do not need any experience in automotive services to take this course, just the desire to learn.

Registration will be closing soon so call, email, or come visit us today for more information on how to get started!

School of Career and Corporate Training

Virginia Western Community College

Thomas Center for Advanced Studies

3094 Colonial Ave., SW

Roanoke, VA 24015

540.857.6076

careernavigators@virginiawestern.edu

**Please note that the class does not meet at the Virginia Western Community College campus, it will be hosted at the Berglund Automotive Center at 2711 Franklin Road, SW., Roanoke, VA 24014.