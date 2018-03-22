General James R. Clapper: Ethics and the Current and Future Importance of Intelligence Gathering

The Henry H. Fowler Program and the Delta Gamma Ethics in Leadership Program present General James R. Clapper, who will continue this year's academic theme, The Next America.

General Clapper was nominated in 2010 by President Obama to serve as U.S. Director of National Intelligence and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2010. He served in that position until 2016. He had held a variety of defense and intelligence positions previously as well as having worked in private military consulting and serving as Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Intelligence at Georgetown University.

General Clapper's visit is co-sponsored by the Henry H. Fowler Program and the Delta Gamma Lectureship in Values & Ethics. This lecture is the inaugural offering in the Delta Gamma Lectureship in Values & Ethics at Roanoke College. This Lectureship was created in 2016 through philanthropic support from members of Gamma Pi Chapter of Delta Gamma Fraternity and the Delta Gamma Foundation. The chapter is one of approximately 20 Delta Gamma chapters across the country to sponsor this Lectureship. The Henry H. Fowler Program has been providing distinguished speakers for the benefit of the campus and community, since 1983.