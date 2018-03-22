General James R. Clapper: Ethics and the Current and Future Importance of Intelligence Gathering

The Henry H. Fowler Program and the Delta Gamma Lectureship in Values and Ethics Program presents General James R. Clapper, who will continue this year’s academic theme, The Next America. This talk is open to the campus and community. Complimentary tickets are required and will become available January 22 online at www.roanoke.edu/events and at the information desk in the Colket Center.

General Clapper was nominated in 2010 by President Obama to serve as U.S. Director of National Intelligence and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2010. He served in that position until 2016. He had held a variety of defense and intelligence positions previously as well as having worked in private military consulting and serving as Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Intelligence at Georgetown University.

The Delta Gamma Lectureship in Values and Ethics Program, endorsed by their national organization, is a new endowed speaker series at Roanoke College recognized by their national organization. The Henry H. Fowler Program has been providing distinguished speakers for the benefit of the campus and community, since 1983.

Event Location: Roanoke College Homer C. Bast Center