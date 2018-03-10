Genesis Chapman: Fire On The Mountain

Fire on the Mountain is a new exhibition by our first juried triennial winner, Genesis Chapman. In the resulting solo exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art, Chapman’s new artworks document the environmental impact of oil and gas pipelines across the United States. Beginning in 2015, Chapman has documented cases of pipeline explosions linked to companies including Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), Williams, and the Colonial Pipeline Company, stating in 2017 “…there have been so many happening just this year I have found it hard to keep up.” The series circulates around his personal struggle with the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, which will cross Chapman’s homeland in several places. “My art aims to examine and investigate Bent Mountain, Virginia, which is the place I grew up, and a place I deeply love.”

The Homeward Bound Triennial, 2017 was a major juried exhibition presenting work in all media by artists living in the state of Virginia. Guest juror Bradley Sumrall of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art chose 74 works by 59 artists out of a total of 1,137 artworks submitted. As first prize winner, Chapman’s solo exhibition will be held in the Taubman Museum of Art’s David R. and Susan S. Goode Regional Gallery. This exhibition is curated by Eva Thornton, Curatorial Coordinator, and will be on view from March 10 to July 30, 2018.