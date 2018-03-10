The Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present a solo exhibition of Homeward Bound triennial 1st place recipient Genesis Chapman. Raised in a small rural community on Bent Mountain in Southwest Virginia, Chapman documents the destructive power of water on mountains over time with particular interest in an “insignificant creek” named Bottom Creek on his property. The resulting large-scale works created with India ink and graphite on Yupo paper document the frothing motion of creeks, streams and kettle holes with almost hyperrealistic detail while the surrounding environment is left blank. In discussing his mark making process, Chapman says, "My drawings reflect the pattern, movement, and energy of nature that I see in the streams, creeks and swimming holes of the mountain that I grew up on." Genesis Chapman received the 1st Place award as part of the museum’s 2017 inaugural triennial Homeward Bound juried by Bradley Sumerall, chief curator of the Ogden Museum of Art. Open to all Virginia artists, the exhibition featured 74 works in all media by 59 artists living in Virginia.

Genesis Chapman received his Bachelor of Arts from the Kansas City Art Institute and his Master of Arts in painting from Virginia Commonwealth University. His work has been shown in exhibitions in Kansas, Virginia and New York, most recently a solo exhibition at Art Space in Richmond, Virginia.

Genesis Chapman is curated by Amy Moorefield, Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Collections and will be on view from March 10, 2018 through July 30, 2018 in the David R. and Susan S. Goode Gallery.