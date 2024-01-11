Geologic History of the Blue Ridge Mountains

× Expand Katie Elmore Blue Ridge Mountains

Ever wonder why we don’t find dinosaur bones in this area? The Blue Ridge Mountains are among the oldest mountains on planet Earth, with a fascinating story to tell. On Thursday, January 11 at 7 pm on Zoom, Dr. Jonathan Tso will describe the geologic processes that shaped the landscape we see and enjoy today.

Dr. Tso is the Geology Department Chair and an Associate Professor at Radford University. His research interests include Appalachian geology, especially the geology of the Blue Ridge. He holds a M.S. and Ph. D. from Virginia Tech.

The Salem Museum’s Thursday evening Speaker Series programs will be held on Zoom in January, February and March to avoid any inclement winter weather. Zoom links will be posted on the Salem Museum’s website: SalemMuseum.org. Programs will return to in-person in Spring.