George Colligan Trio

An amazing trio of jazz veterans playing the best songs from the American songbook. Cutting-edge interpretations of songs you know. Colligan is highly in demand as a sideman, having worked with players like Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, Cassandra Wilson, Ravi Coltrane, and many others, both on the bandstand and in recording sessions (appearing on over 150 CD’s.) Here he is joined by veteran bassist Paul Langosch and drummer Emre Kartari.