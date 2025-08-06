George’s Flowers Brings “Petals & Potions” Floral‑Design Experience to Downtown Roanoke — August 6

× Expand Debbie Reardon George's Flowers presents Petals and Potions

George’s Flowers, the Roanoke Valley’s premier floral studio since 1981, invites blossoming creatives to its newest signature event, “Petals & Potions,” on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The immersive workshop will unfold inside the stylish tasting room at Well Hung Vineyards, giving guests an evening of hands‑on design, wine flights, and floral storytelling in the heart of downtown.

Led by a George’s Flowers master designer, participants will craft a seasonal centerpiece—learning professional tips on color harmony, texture layering, and vase mechanics—while enjoying a curated flight of Well Hung wines.

What Your $75 Ticket Includes:

• All premium blooms & fresh greenery selected for August’s peak vibe

• Chic container plus professional tools & supplies

• Step‑by‑step guidance from a George’s Flowers design expert

• Wine flight featuring four pours (21+ only)

• Your finished arrangement and container to take home and show off

“One of our missions at George’s Flowers is to demystify floral art and spark joy through creativity,” said George Clements, founder of George’s Flowers. “Petals & Potions lets guests sip, design, and head home with a professional‑quality arrangement they made themselves—perfect for brightening up the week.”

Event Details:

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 • 6 – 8 p.m.

Venue: Well Hung Vineyards Tasting Room, 402 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA

Tickets: $75 per person — reserve at georgesflowers.com/occasions/design-classes/

Seating: Extremely limited; early purchase recommended

Fine Print: Tickets are non‑refundable, but transferable to a future Petals & Potions session.

Purchasing multiple seats? Adjust the quantity in your cart for one email or use the “Shop for another recipient” feature to send tickets directly to friends.

About George’s Flowers:

Serving the Roanoke Valley since 1981, George’s Flowers is celebrated for imaginative design, premium product, and heartfelt service. From everyday bouquets to large scale installations, the team crafts emotional connections—one flower at a time. Discover more at georgesflowers.com.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.georgesflowers.com/flowers/petals-potions/