George's Flowers Hosts "Petals & Potions" Spring Floral Workshop at Well Hung Vineyard

Spring is in the air, and George’s Flowers is inviting the community to celebrate the season with an evening of creativity, wine, and fresh blooms.

Join George’s Flowers on Wednesday, March 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Well Hung Vineyard in downtown Roanoke for a hands-on floral design experience guided by a professional George’s Flowers designer.

During this interactive workshop, attendees will learn how to design a beautiful spring floral arrangement from start to finish — and take their custom creation home at the end of the evening.

Tickets are $90 per person and include:

• All flowers, materials, and supplies

• A completed spring floral arrangement to take home

• A curated wine tasting experience from Well Hung Vineyard

This thoughtfully paired evening blends seasonal blooms with expertly selected wines, making it perfect for a girls’ night out, date night, team gathering, or anyone ready to welcome spring in style.

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, March 25th | 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Well Hung Vineyard

402 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24011

Cost: $90 per person

One ticket reserves one seat, materials, and refreshments for one attendee. Guests purchasing multiple tickets may update the quantity in their cart. To send tickets to multiple recipients, use the “Shop for another recipient” feature during checkout.

Seats are limited and expected to fill quickly. Early reservations are strongly encouraged.

All tickets are non-refundable; however, they may be transferred to a future Petals & Potions event.

For ticket information and reservations, visit:

https://www.georgesflowers.com/flowers/plant-arrangement-march-25th-6-p-m-/