George’s Flowers “Petals & Potions” Spooky Floral‑Design Experience to Downtown Roanoke —October 8

George’s Flowers, the Roanoke Valley’s premier floral studio since 1981, invites guests back for the third installment of its signature workshop series, “Petals & Potions,” on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. inside the stylish tasting room at Well Hung Vineyards.

Following two sold-out sessions in August and September, October’s master class will bring a festive and spooky vibe to the evening. Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume for a chance to win a $50 George’s Flowers gift card for Best Costume—as voted on by fellow attendees.

This month’s design project is a spook-tacular Halloween arrangement, featuring:

• A dramatic glass skull vessel

• An eerie green light that glows through the water

• Roses and assorted boo-tiful, ghoulish stems

• All supplies and professional instruction to craft a hauntingly beautiful centerpiece

What Your $75 Ticket Includes:

• All flowers, accessories, glass skull, and glowing green light for your arrangement

• Step-by-step instruction from a George’s Flowers master designer

• Use of professional tools & supplies

• A curated flight of Well Hung wines (21+ only)

• Your completed Halloween arrangement to take home

• Entry into the Best Costume Contest for a chance to win a $50 George’s Flowers gift card

“Each Petals & Potions class is about creativity, community, and fun,” said George Clements, founder of George’s Flowers. “We’re especially excited to bring a spooky spirit to October’s workshop—where guests will leave with a Halloween centerpiece they designed themselves.”

Event Details:

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 8, 2025 • 6 – 8 p.m.

Venue: Well Hung Vineyards Tasting Room, 402 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA

Tickets: $75 per person — reserve at georgesflowers.com/occasions/design-classes/

