George’s Flowers “Petals & Potions” Spooky Floral‑Design Experience to Downtown Roanoke —October 8
to
Well Hung Vineyard 402 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Debbie Reardon
Petals and Potions Floral Design Class for October - Spooky!
George’s Flowers, the Roanoke Valley’s premier floral studio since 1981, invites guests back for the third installment of its signature workshop series, “Petals & Potions,” on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. inside the stylish tasting room at Well Hung Vineyards.
Following two sold-out sessions in August and September, October’s master class will bring a festive and spooky vibe to the evening. Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume for a chance to win a $50 George’s Flowers gift card for Best Costume—as voted on by fellow attendees.
This month’s design project is a spook-tacular Halloween arrangement, featuring:
• A dramatic glass skull vessel
• An eerie green light that glows through the water
• Roses and assorted boo-tiful, ghoulish stems
• All supplies and professional instruction to craft a hauntingly beautiful centerpiece
What Your $75 Ticket Includes:
• All flowers, accessories, glass skull, and glowing green light for your arrangement
• Step-by-step instruction from a George’s Flowers master designer
• Use of professional tools & supplies
• A curated flight of Well Hung wines (21+ only)
• Your completed Halloween arrangement to take home
• Entry into the Best Costume Contest for a chance to win a $50 George’s Flowers gift card
“Each Petals & Potions class is about creativity, community, and fun,” said George Clements, founder of George’s Flowers. “We’re especially excited to bring a spooky spirit to October’s workshop—where guests will leave with a Halloween centerpiece they designed themselves.”
Event Details:
Date & Time: Wednesday, October 8, 2025 • 6 – 8 p.m.
Venue: Well Hung Vineyards Tasting Room, 402 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA
Tickets: $75 per person — reserve at georgesflowers.com/occasions/design-classes/