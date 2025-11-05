× Expand Debbie Reardon George's Flowers Presents an Autumn Themed "Petals and Potions" Nov. 5 at Well Hung Vineyards

George’s Flowers, the Roanoke Valley’s premier floral studio since 1981, is delighted to welcome guests to the November installment of its signature workshop series, “Petals & Potions,” on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. inside the elegant tasting room at Well Hung Vineyards in downtown Roanoke.

Following a series of full classes this fall, November’s master class invites participants to celebrate the season of gratitude with a hands-on floral experience designed to make any home or office feel warm, welcoming, and thankful.

This month’s featured design is an autumn-inspired European Garden, overflowing with seasonal textures and rich fall color tones. Each guest will design their own lush centerpiece—perfect for Thanksgiving tablescapes, entryways, or office décor, and also the perfect housewarming gift for holiday gatherings of all kinds.

What Your $90 Ticket Includes:

• All flowers, foliage, container, and accessories for your European Garden design

• Step-by-step instruction from a George’s Flowers master designer

• Use of professional tools and supplies

• A curated tasting flight of Well Hung wines (21+ only)

• Your completed autumn garden arrangement to take home and enjoy

“Petals & Potions is all about creativity, connection, and seasonal inspiration,” said George Clements, founder of George’s Flowers. “For November, we wanted to focus on gratitude—helping guests design something beautiful they can share with loved ones, gift to a host, or display as a reminder of the season’s spirit.”

Event Details:

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 • 6 – 8 p.m.

Venue: Well Hung Vineyards Tasting Room, 402 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA

Tickets: $90 per person

Reserve online at https://www.georgesflowers.com/flowers/petals-potions-class-nov-5th-6-p-m-/