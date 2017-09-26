George T. Mumford, author of The Mindful Athlete

George T. Mumford, Mindfulness Expert in Sports Psychology and Performance; Phil Jackson's "Secret Weapon" winning 8 NBA Championships teaching mindfulness to teams from the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks to elite leadership development in global corporations, universities and beyond: President of Ivy Child International (ivychild.org) a non-profit devoted to universal mindfulness in education and author of The Mindful Athlete: Secrets to Pure Performance www.mindfulnesathlete.org.

Book sale and signing available at the event.

This event is sponsored by the Mindfulness Institute of the Roanoke Valley, Roanoke College Athletics and Community Programs.

The event is free and open to the public. No tickets required.