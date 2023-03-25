Get Together Square Dance

Live at The Floyd Eco Village - Tickets are $15 (12 and under - Free)

The Handmade Music School presents an evening of square dancing with a stellar lineup of musicians and the calling of both Lou Mauiri and Hannah Johnson in a hall with great sound and a wooden floor. Bands will be made up of staff musicians from this year’s Old Time Get-Together and may include Caleb Klauder, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry, Sammy Lind, Hannah Johnson, Joseph Decosimo, Eddie Bond, Mac Traynham, Andy Buckman, Vivian Leva, Riley Calcagno, Corbin Hayslett, Gina Dilg, & Joseph Dejarnette.