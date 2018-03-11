“Getting Grace” The Movie: Exclusive Sneak Peek + Meet & Greet

On March 11th at Regal Valley View Grande Stadium, Daniel Roebuck, one of Hollywood's most familiar faces, will premiere his award-winning directorial debut, “Getting Grace,” and give moviegoers an exclusive opportunity to meet the cast.

Roebucks’ acting resume spans 35 years and includes popular television hits (MATLOCK, LOST), blockbuster films (THE FUGITIVE), faith-based films (LET THERE BE LIGHT), and one of the Internet's most watched original series (THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE).

Roebuck co-wrote and directed “Getting Grace,” in which he also stars as a mortician. His character’s life is upended by Grace, a 16-year-old terminally ill cancer patient who visits his funeral home to find out what will happen to her when she dies. As Roebuck teaches Grace about death, she teaches him lessons about life.

“Getting Grace” premiered in September at the Northeast Film Festival in Teaneck, New Jersey, where it won Best Feature, Best Director, Best Actress (Madelyn Dundon) and the Audience Choice awards. The film was also exhibited in competition in October at the Adirondack Film Festival, where it won the coveted ''Best of the Best'' Audience Award.

The film will open in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 23rd, 2018.