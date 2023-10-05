The Ghost Walk, 25th Annual

× Expand Salem Museum East Hill Cemetery, site of the Ghost Walk

East Hill Cemetery comes alive after dark just once a year! The Salem Museum welcomes the living once again for the Ghost Walk on October 5-7, 2023. Tour the historic graveyard and meet notable characters from Salem’s past. These walking tours are family-friendly, fun and informative, but not scary.

“Ghosts” will share the tales of fascinating characters from different periods of Salem’s more than 200-year history. Most have made an impact, large or small, and some are just plain fun. Guests will also learn the surprising stories of some of the most historic locations in the region, places they may see every day.

Tours leave the Museum every 15 minutes from 6 to 8pm. A sign language interpreter will join the 6 pm tour each evening.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students of any age, and free for children age three and younger. Ticket tip! The 6:15, 6:45, 7:15, and 7:45 tour times tend to be less crowded.

Tickets are available at the Salem Museum or online at SalemMuseum.org. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended to reserve your preferred tour time. Groups must register in advance. The Ghost Walk is expected to sell out again this year.

Good walking shoes and a flashlight are recommended: this is a walking tour of just over a half-mile. As the name “East Hill” implies, the route goes up and downhill, although the walk is not strenuous, and has a number of stops along the way. In case of rain, the event will be held inside the Salem Museum.

The Ghost Walk is generously sponsored by the William and Margaret Robertson Endowment, Sherwood Memorial Park, BLANCO Labels, MKB Realtors, SERVPRO, and James T. Jordan, Attorney at Law. All proceeds benefit the Salem Museum and its educational programs.

For more information, visit SalemMuseum.org or call 540-389-6760. The Salem Museum is located at 801 E. Main Street, Salem, VA.