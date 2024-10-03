The Ghost Walk at the Salem Museum

× Expand The Salem Museum & Historical Society The sun setting over East Hill Cemetery in Salem, Virginia

East Hill Cemetery comes alive after dark just once a year! The Salem Museum welcomes the living once again for the annual Ghost Walk on October 3-5, 2024. Tour the historic graveyard and meet notable characters from Salem’s past on walking tours that are family-friendly, fun, and informative, but not scary.

“Ghosts” will share captivating tales of fascinating characters from various periods of Salem’s rich history, spanning over 200 years. Each character has made an impact, whether big or small, and some stories are simply delightful. Guests will also discover surprising narratives about some of the region's most historic locations - places they may encounter in their daily lives.

Tours leave the Museum every 15 minutes from 6pm to 8pm. An ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter will join the 6pm tour each evening.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students of any age, and free for children ages three and younger.

All tickets go on sale September 4 at the Salem Museum or online through SalemMuseum.org. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended to reserve your preferred tour time. Groups must register in advance. The Ghost Walk is expected to sell out again this year.

Good walking shoes and a flashlight are recommended for participants of the Ghost Walk, as the tour covers just over half a mile. The route, reflecting the name “East Hill,” includes some gentle inclines and declines, though it is not strenuous and features several stops along the way. In the event of rain, the tour will be relocated indoors to the Salem Museum.

The Ghost Walk is generously sponsored by Sherwood Memorial Park, Blue Ridge Beverage, Wonderous Books, Chick-Fil-A, SERVPRO, BLANCO Labels, MKB Realtors, and James T. Jordan, Attorney at Law. All proceeds benefit the Salem Museum and its educational programs. For more information, visit SalemMuseum.org or call 540-389-6760.

