Performance Information

Friday, March 14, 2025 | 7:30PM | Jefferson Center, Roanoke

Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 2:30PM | Jefferson Center, Roanoke

Length: 2 hours with 20 minute intermission

Sung in Italian with projected English translations

In Puccini’s only comedic opera, the cunning and resourceful Gianni Schicchi (pronounced Johnny SKEE-kee) is sought out by the Donati family to alter the will of their deceased patriarch, Buoso. Schicchi, seizing the opportunity to outwit the greedy relatives, devises a clever scheme that not only benefits himself but also ensures justice prevails.

Filled with humor, deception, and a touch of romance, "Gianni Schicchi" delights audiences with its irresistible charm and timeless melodies, making it a beloved classic in the world of opera and a truly unforgettable opera experience.

For fans of: The Descendants (2011 film), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014 Wes Anderson film), Knives Out (2019 film)

Creative Team:

Steven White, Conductor

Dean Anthony, Stage Director

Joey Neighbors, Technical Director