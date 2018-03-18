Giant Easter Egg Hunt

We invite the community to join us for our annual Easter Egg Hunt at Roanoke Moose Lodge 284.

Hop on over for a bunny of a good time!

Free event and Open to the Public - all welcome.

Please bring your own basket.

Due to the enormous response we had last year, we are asking everyone to RSVP to Darlene at 540-309-5260 by March 10th so we can ensure we have enough supplies for everyone.