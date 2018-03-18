Giant Easter Egg Hunt
Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem, Virginia 24153
We invite the community to join us for our annual Easter Egg Hunt at Roanoke Moose Lodge 284.
Hop on over for a bunny of a good time!
Free event and Open to the Public - all welcome.
Please bring your own basket.
Due to the enormous response we had last year, we are asking everyone to RSVP to Darlene at 540-309-5260 by March 10th so we can ensure we have enough supplies for everyone.
Info
Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Kids & Family