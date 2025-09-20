× Expand n/a FUMC 1400 x 1000 - 1 Giant Indoor Yard Salem - First United Methodist Church - Salem, VASaturday, September 20, 2025 - 8 am - 2 pm

Don’t miss our giant indoor yard sale packed with great finds! We’ve got furniture, home décor, electronics, bikes, sporting goods, collectibles, seasonal décor, toys, tools, books, coats & boots, purses & bags, jewelry, small appliances, glassware, and so much more. Items are priced to sell – come early for the best selection! Proceeds benefit FUMC’s 2026 youth mission trips.