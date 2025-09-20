Giant Indoor Yard Sale

to

First United Methodist Church - Salem, VA 125 W Main St, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

Don’t miss our giant indoor yard sale packed with great finds! We’ve got furniture, home décor, electronics, bikes, sporting goods, collectibles, seasonal décor, toys, tools, books, coats & boots, purses & bags, jewelry, small appliances, glassware, and so much more. Items are priced to sell – come early for the best selection! Proceeds benefit FUMC’s 2026 youth mission trips.

Info

First United Methodist Church - Salem, VA 125 W Main St, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
This & That
5403123192
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Giant Indoor Yard Sale - 2025-09-20 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Giant Indoor Yard Sale - 2025-09-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Giant Indoor Yard Sale - 2025-09-20 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Giant Indoor Yard Sale - 2025-09-20 08:00:00 ical