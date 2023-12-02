Gingerbread Festival

to

Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia

It’s that time of year again! We’ve got Santa on his way, Gingerbread Houses being delivered to the Salem Museum, wood being delivered for the Marshmallow Roast, cookies baking for decorating, and lots of holiday entertainment!

If you want to participate in the Gingerbread Trail, click HERE.

The festival will be held in Longwood Park on December 2nd from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Info

Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
540-387-0267
to
Google Calendar - Gingerbread Festival - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gingerbread Festival - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gingerbread Festival - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gingerbread Festival - 2023-12-02 10:00:00 ical