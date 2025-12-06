× Expand Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce

Get ready for a magical experience at the upcoming Gingerbread Festival, a fantastic Christmas celebration that promises to fill your heart with joy! Taking place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 10 am to 4 pm, this enchanting event follows the Salem City Christmas Parade and will be hosted at the charming Longwood Park and Salem Museum.

This festive extravaganza features heartwarming events, including the En L’Air Academy of Dance and Acrobatics’ Christmas Festival Show, the all-new Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Education Gingerbread Festival Program, and beloved favorites like Santa and Mrs. Claus. The true spirit of the season comes to life with enchanting attractions like festival vendors, the Gingerbread House Competition, the Marshmallow Roast, face painting, and so much more.