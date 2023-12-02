Gingerbread Festival Gingerbread House Competition

× Expand Salem Museum The Cake Shop in Gingerbread

The Gingerbread Festival is a popular annual holiday tradition, featuring the Gingerbread House Competition at the Salem Museum. Dozens of amazing creations will be on display, crafted by professional master bakers, imaginative six-year-olds, and everyone in between. Feeling inspired? Submit your own!

Family friendly holiday-themed activities will fill Longwood Park from 10 am to 2 pm. Enjoy holiday vendors, a marshmallow roast, gingerbread cookie decorating, entertainment, visits with Santa, and so much more! The Gingerbread Festival is presented by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. Admission to all Gingerbread Festival events is free.

Gingerbread House Competition Rules

• Your creation doesn’t have to be a house.

• There are categories for amateur bakers of all ages, plus a category for professional chefs. Prizes will be awarded in every category, as well as a People’s Choice Award.

• Each entry must be constructed of edible materials only. Creations that include non-edible construction materials will not be eligible for awards.

• For a sturdy dough recipe, google "gingerbread structural dough recipe." You can skip the vanilla and spices, and substitute Crisco for the butter to make the project more economical.

• Base cannot be larger than 20” x 20”

• Entries must be delivered to the Salem Museum on November 24-25 or 28-30 between 10 am and 4 pm. Entries may be picked up between 2-4 pm on December 2, and must be picked up by December 9. The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

• The Salem Museum is not responsible for collapses or other damage to the gingerbread creations.

• Register here to reserve a place for your entry: https://s-rcchamber.org/2023-gingerbread-festival/2023-gingerbread-house-competition/