The entire community is invited to join in the fun as we celebrate an old-fashioned Salem Christmas. The annual Gingerbread Festival takes place at the Salem Public Library. While you’re there, enjoy hot apple cider, roasted marshmallows on the open fire pit, and roasted chestnuts while you stroll through the always popular Gingerbread House Competition. Bring your camera and take your own pictures with Santa, enjoy children's activities, and mail a letter to Santa. There will be inflatables, a magician, craft vendors, and more!