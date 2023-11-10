Gingerbread Trail Launch
Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce 611 E. Main Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Gingerbread Cottages and Villages along Salem-Roanoke County’s HOMETOWN GINGERBREAD TRAIL are back for another year! We’ve had a tremendous response from our members and can’t wait for you to see all the Villages that will be popping up throughout Salem and Roanoke County! Stay tuned for more info about the Trail, all the fun Village Events, and how you can participate with local businesses to win prizes!
Program Timeline
Launch date: 10 November 2023
Break down deadline: 20 January 2024
Passport submission deadline: 4 January 2024
Raffle drawing: 9 January 2024