Gingerbread Trail Launch

Gingerbread Cottages and Villages along Salem-Roanoke County’s HOMETOWN GINGERBREAD TRAIL are back for another year! We’ve had a tremendous response from our members and can’t wait for you to see all the Villages that will be popping up throughout Salem and Roanoke County! Stay tuned for more info about the Trail, all the fun Village Events, and how you can participate with local businesses to win prizes!

Program Timeline

Launch date: 10 November 2023

Break down deadline: 20 January 2024

Passport submission deadline: 4 January 2024

Raffle drawing: 9 January 2024