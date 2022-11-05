× Expand Robyn Mitchell Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Gingko Tree Festival on November 5

1st Annual Gingko Tree Festival presented by Roanoke Valley Sister Cities on November 5, 11 am to 3 pm in Century Plaza Downtown Roanoke. Come see the sculptures honoring our seven sister cities and learn about each city. Enjoy live music, treats and favors from our 7 countries and children's activities. Free event.