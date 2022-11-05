Gingko Tree Festival
to
Century Plaza 12 Church Ave SE , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
Robyn Mitchell
Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Gingko Tree Festival on November 5
1st Annual Gingko Tree Festival presented by Roanoke Valley Sister Cities on November 5, 11 am to 3 pm in Century Plaza Downtown Roanoke. Come see the sculptures honoring our seven sister cities and learn about each city. Enjoy live music, treats and favors from our 7 countries and children's activities. Free event.
Info
Century Plaza 12 Church Ave SE , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor