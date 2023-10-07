× Expand Courtesy Branch

Branch is excited to invite you to our annual G.I.R.L. Construction Experience!

Saturday, October 7

10 AM – 4 PM

Roanoke, VA

This FREE event gives girls ages 5-18 the opportunity to learn and experience real-life construction, engineering, and STEM concepts in a fun, safe, and judgement-free zone!

Visit www.girlsbuild.com for more information and see testimonials and photos from last year’s inaugural event.

Space is limited, so make sure you sign up today!